FNB Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $237.00 (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 2nd. During the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $143,469.89 and $237.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00051199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.12 or 0.00220049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00096409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004164 BTC.

About FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol (FNB) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

