FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,836 Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 852.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.08 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

