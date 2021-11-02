FORA Capital LLC Invests $231,000 in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 387.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $102.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.60. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.37. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.48 and a twelve month high of $123.72.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.37 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.