FORA Capital LLC Invests $259,000 in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 206.9% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,056,000. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $813,000. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

NYSE:WPM opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $50.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

