FORA Capital LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in WNS by 288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in WNS by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in WNS by 2,588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in WNS by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in WNS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.56.

WNS opened at $89.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.40. WNS has a twelve month low of $57.58 and a twelve month high of $90.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that WNS will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.