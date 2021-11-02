FORA Capital LLC Purchases 1,620 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter worth $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 61.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 78.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

MC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

NYSE MC opened at $76.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.24. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $76.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 99.82% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.