FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,121 PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,150,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,386,000 after purchasing an additional 641,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,149,000 after purchasing an additional 335,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 214,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2,731.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 189,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

PCH opened at $53.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.51. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.28. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

PCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

