FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SEI Investments by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $64.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.68. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $49.18 and a 1-year high of $64.81.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.90.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

