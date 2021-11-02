Forestar Group (FOR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Forestar Group to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:FOR opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.49. Forestar Group has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forestar Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Forestar Group worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

