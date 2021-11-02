Formation Fi (FORM) Market Cap Hits $15.15 Million

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Formation Fi has a total market capitalization of $15.15 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Formation Fi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Formation Fi has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00082147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00075120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00102925 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,905.84 or 0.99797280 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,520.22 or 0.07171123 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Formation Fi Coin Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Buying and Selling Formation Fi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Formation Fi directly using U.S. dollars.

