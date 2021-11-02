Formula One Group (FWONK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Formula One Group to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $501.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.68 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. On average, analysts expect Formula One Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FWONK opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.51. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $57.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FWONK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

