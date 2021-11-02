Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Short Interest Down 36.5% in October

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the September 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORTY traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.45. 5,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,428. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.52. Formula Systems has a 12 month low of $75.30 and a 12 month high of $116.48.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $587.88 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 2.29%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.566 dividend. This is a positive change from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 314 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

