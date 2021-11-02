Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Increased to C$64.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FTS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortis to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$59.10.

Fortis stock opened at C$55.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$48.97 and a 52-week high of C$59.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.19. The firm has a market cap of C$26.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.62%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

