Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Raised to $77.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $76.60 on Friday. Fortive has a 52-week low of $62.39 and a 52-week high of $77.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average is $72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at $18,401,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 14,758 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,424,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,630,000 after acquiring an additional 106,130 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

