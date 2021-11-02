Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the September 30th total of 2,130,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 802,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on FBHS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.13.

NYSE FBHS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.42. 754,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,699. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.22. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $79.19 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

