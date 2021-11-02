Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 339,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,727 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $52,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fox Factory by 165.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at $47,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at $68,000.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $141,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,875. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $163.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.60. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $328.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.54 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

