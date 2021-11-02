FOX (FOX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. FOX has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average is $35.73. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOX shares. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $692,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 157,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,813,144.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,646 shares of company stock worth $5,246,658 in the last 90 days. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

