Fractal (FCL) Trading Up 0.7% This Week

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Fractal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular exchanges. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $6.69 million and $564,227.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fractal has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00081102 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00075357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00102117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,054.53 or 0.99856331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,473.53 or 0.07084502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

