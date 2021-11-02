Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $89.40

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.40 and last traded at $89.32, with a volume of 11369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.11%.

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $258,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $583,523.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,468 shares of company stock worth $1,980,126. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 46.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 55.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

