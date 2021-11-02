Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €53.00 ($62.35) price target from investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.80% from the company’s current price.

FRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.40 ($61.65) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €48.95 ($57.59).

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €39.91 ($46.95) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €41.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is €43.26. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

