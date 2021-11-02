frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FTDR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of frontdoor from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of frontdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of frontdoor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.71.

FTDR opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.66. frontdoor has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.51.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 458.65%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that frontdoor will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 1,406.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

