fuboTV (FUBO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. fuboTV has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect fuboTV to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FUBO opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.90. fuboTV has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $62.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FUBO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital increased their price target on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

In related news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in fuboTV stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of fuboTV worth $11,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

