Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €50.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FPE. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Nord/LB set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fuchs Petrolub has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €47.67 ($56.08).

Shares of FPE stock opened at €31.62 ($37.20) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of €33.61.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

