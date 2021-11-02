Furucombo Trading Up 10.7% Over Last Week (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00000976 BTC on major exchanges. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00081638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00075635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.36 or 0.00101433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,630.78 or 1.00290755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,449.58 or 0.07013135 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002839 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

