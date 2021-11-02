FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Littelfuse, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Littelfuse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the technology company will earn $12.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LFUS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $299.75 on Monday. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $198.31 and a 1 year high of $304.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 400,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,418,000 after purchasing an additional 208,162 shares during the period. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 14,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.44, for a total transaction of $706,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $7,405,508 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

