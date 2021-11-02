FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Yum China Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Yum China in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yum China’s FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie cut Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $58.24 on Monday. Yum China has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.9% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.