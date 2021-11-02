FY2021 EPS Estimates for Basf Se Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Basf in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Basf’s FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BASFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.29 target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Basf from €72.00 ($84.71) to €77.00 ($90.59) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $18.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.76. Basf has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $21.77.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

