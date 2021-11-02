FY2021 EPS Estimates for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Lifted by Analyst

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Covanta in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Covanta’s FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Covanta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

NYSE:CVA opened at $20.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. Covanta has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.00 million. Covanta had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 1.23%. Covanta’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the first quarter worth about $68,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Covanta during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Covanta during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

