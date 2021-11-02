FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Financial Northwest, Inc. Raised by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Financial Northwest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 20.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36. First Financial Northwest has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $157.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

