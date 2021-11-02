FY2021 EPS Estimates for Forward Air Co. Lifted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Forward Air in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $4.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.90. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Forward Air’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Forward Air stock opened at $105.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.48 and its 200 day moving average is $89.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84 and a beta of 1.14. Forward Air has a one year low of $62.09 and a one year high of $105.52.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Forward Air by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 333.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 33,101 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 6.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

