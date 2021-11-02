FY2021 EPS Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Raised by Raymond James

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) – Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.28. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

Shares of NOA opened at $16.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. 43.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

