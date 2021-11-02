FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Porch Group, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Porch Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Sherlund now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.41).

Get Porch Group alerts:

PRCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH opened at $22.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 0.26. Porch Group has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.01 million.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $73,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 55,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,242 in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485,106 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth about $67,260,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth about $55,755,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,388,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.