FYDcoin (FYD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $39,202.00

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. FYDcoin has a market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $39,202.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 58.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYD is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 592,620,361 coins and its circulating supply is 562,783,597 coins. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.