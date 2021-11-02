G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 166.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 399,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,908 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTHX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 14.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 59,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $642.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.36.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

