Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gaia had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.
GAIA traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $10.18. 104,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,308. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $196.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.60. Gaia has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Several research analysts have recently commented on GAIA shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
