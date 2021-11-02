Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gaia had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

GAIA traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $10.18. 104,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,308. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $196.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.60. Gaia has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GAIA shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gaia stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 3,131.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Gaia worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

