Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BRPHF opened at $26.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.42. Galaxy Digital has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $38.00.
Galaxy Digital Company Profile
