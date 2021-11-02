GAMB (GMB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.15 Million

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. GAMB has a total market cap of $15.15 million and $338,738.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GAMB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00050803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.27 or 0.00231208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00096439 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.