GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in GameStop were worth $22,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GameStop by 1,375.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,862,000 after buying an additional 82,112 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,408,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after purchasing an additional 334,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GME opened at $200.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.43 and a beta of -1.91. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GameStop presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $68.20.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

