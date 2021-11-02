Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 758,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 29,590 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Garmin worth $109,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Garmin by 34.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Garmin in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Garmin in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Garmin by 46.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Garmin stock opened at $141.33 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $105.02 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.34.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

