Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 61,326 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $21,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on IT shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total value of $609,162.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,909.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IT stock opened at $328.40 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.26 and a fifty-two week high of $333.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

