Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GECFF. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Societe Generale set a $158.34 price objective on shares of Gecina and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gecina from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS GECFF opened at $134.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.25. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05 and a beta of 0.81. Gecina has a 52-week low of $122.78 and a 52-week high of $163.00.

About Gecina

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

