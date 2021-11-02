Geeq (GEEQ) Price Reaches $1.42

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00002244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Geeq has a market capitalization of $14.58 million and approximately $129,304.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Geeq

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq's total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. Geeq's official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq's official message board is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

