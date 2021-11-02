Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Genesco worth $82,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Genesco by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,219,000 after purchasing an additional 120,284 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,682,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Genesco by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 52,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Genesco by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Genesco news, CFO Thomas George bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GCO opened at $64.69 on Tuesday. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $67.26. The firm has a market cap of $977.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.22.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GCO. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

