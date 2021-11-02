Genie Energy (GNE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.71 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 1.95%.
NYSE:GNE traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. 129,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,648. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.57. Genie Energy has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $9.60.
About Genie Energy
Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.
Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.