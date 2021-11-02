Genie Energy (GNE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.71 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 1.95%.

NYSE:GNE traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. 129,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,648. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.57. Genie Energy has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genie Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) by 336.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Genie Energy worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

