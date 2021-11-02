Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Short Interest Down 18.2% in October

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 562,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE GPC opened at $131.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.35. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $91.69 and a twelve month high of $137.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 147.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

