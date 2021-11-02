Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CEVA were worth $18,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 35.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after buying an additional 24,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in CEVA by 13.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CEVA by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CEVA by 96.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CEVA in the first quarter valued at about $629,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.91. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.92 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.08.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

