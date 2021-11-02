Geode Capital Management LLC Has $17.95 Million Stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,571 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Morphic worth $17,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Morphic by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,044,000 after purchasing an additional 26,261 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Morphic by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,432,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,751,000 after purchasing an additional 39,742 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morphic by 44.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Morphic during the second quarter worth $6,915,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Morphic by 39.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $111,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 9,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $642,215.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,227.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,129 shares of company stock worth $3,211,125 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $62.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.55. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 24.79% and a negative net margin of 158.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

