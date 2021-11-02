Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 678,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $18,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELF. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 214.5% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 143,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 97,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after buying an additional 112,923 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ELF opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $32.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 136.54 and a beta of 2.05.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $204,600.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,018,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,000 shares of company stock worth $3,541,499 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

