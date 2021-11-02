Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 854,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $19,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 388.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 421.9% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Vale by 336.8% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.09.

Vale stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.684 per share. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 16.36%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.65%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

