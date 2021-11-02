Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.52% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $18,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRHC. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.81.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a one year low of $23.13 and a one year high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $692.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.49 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $89,564.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

